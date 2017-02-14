Video

Redbridge police cadets win multiple awards at prestigious ceremony

Deven Dettani, now 13, winner of Volunteer Police Cadet's junior cadet of the Year 2016. Clare.Walford@met.pnn.police.uk

Young people from around the borough walked away with numerous awards at a prestigious ceremony as the Met’s Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) celebrated 30 years.

From left, Sam Simkins and Kyle Thomas and Olivia Stevens (not pictured) won a media award a knife crime video they had made. From left, Sam Simkins and Kyle Thomas and Olivia Stevens (not pictured) won a media award a knife crime video they had made.

Held at Lawrence Hall in the Royal Horticultural Halls, Westminster, on Saturday, Deven Dettani, 13, from Newbury Park, was crowned 2016’s junior cadet of the year.

He was joined by the borough’s Olivia Stevens, 16, Sam Simkins, 17, and Kyle Thomas, 16, who were winners of the Media Award 2016.

“It gives me great personal pride and pleasure to celebrate 30 years of Volunteer Police Cadets at the Met.” said assistant commissioner Martin Hewitt.

“What began as an idea to develop positive relationships between young people and the police has grown into a vibrant programme with over 5,000 young Londoners now taking part.

“As well as providing fantastic fun and development opportunities for the cadets themselves, they are a valuable asset to us, providing practical operational help as well as fresh insights.”

“I very much hope and believe that the VPC will continue to flourish in the years to come.”

The VPC began in 1987 as the Volunteer Cadet Corp (VCC).

Aiming to recruite 30 young people, the programme proved a huge success from the start.

The VPC has grown considerably in the past few years and now has in excess of 5,000 young people in cadet units across London’s 32 boroughs.

More than 500 VPCs aged between 10 and 24, and their families attended the ceremony.

Deven said: “I feel very happy. I wasn’t expecting it.”

The Oaks Park High School pupil became a cadet three years ago.

“I joined becaused my dad is in the Met,” he continued.

“You get lots of discipline at the cadets and it helps build confidence. It’s also a lot of fun, we camp, raise money for charity and make new friends.

“I would definitely recommend joining.”

Olivia, Sam and Kyle won their award for an anti-knife crime video they had made #choosealifenotaknife last summer.