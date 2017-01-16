Redbridge nurse honoured with prestigious title

Pat Beverly has been named Queen's Nurse by the Queen's Nursing Institute. Archant

A nurse who has dedicated more than 15 years of her life to helping mental health services in Redbridge has been honoured by a national charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pat Beverly, who works at the North East London Foundation Trust (Nelft) as a specialist school nurse, has been given the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse by community nursing charity the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

To qualify for the award, a community nurse needs to have worked for at least three years, a criteria Pat has beaten more than five times over.

“Having worked in Redbridge for 16 years, I have been given many opportunities to develop skills, knowledge and practice,” she said.

“I am so grateful for the support of my colleagues; working in a positive environment undoubtedly enhances my practice.”

Claire Donnelly operational lead of the Redbridge Health Visiting and School Nursing said: “Pat really deserves this award. She is a dedicated school nurse who cares about the young people she works with. Well done Pat.”