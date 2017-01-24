Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

A charity which caters to Muslim burial needs has been given the green light to create a contested 10,000 plot cemetery.

Gardens of Peace which owns two sites in Redbridge – one in Elmbridge Road, Hainault and another at Five Oaks Lane, Chigwell – feared it would run out of space.

But the concerns were alleviated when the planning inspectorate agreed on Monday for the proposals to go ahead.

“It’s good news,” said Gardens of Peace founding member Farouk Ismail.

“I am delighted, of course we will work with the [Havering] council and community every step of the way.”

The new cemetery will be built on disused land at Oak Farm, Maylands Fields, Harold Wood.

Despite both Havering Council and Gardens of Peace agreeing the development would be an inappropriate use of the green belt and the overall size of the site increased, policy lists cemeteries as a permitted exception.

The planning inspectorate also concluded that the development would safeguard the countryside from encroachment and remain essentially rural in character and appearance.

Commenting on Facebook, Havering resident Dave Wackett said: “[I} do not agree with this, as I think most people in the area. It is a traffic black spot which would be made far worst if this was to be given the go ahead.”

“I don’t like upsetting anyone from any community,” Mr Ismail continued.

“I like community cohesion and we are going to do our very best to make everyone happy. That is what’s important.”