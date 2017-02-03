Search

Redbridge Jewish Youth Band ‘overwhelmed’ by Buckingham Palace performance

11:04 03 February 2017

Members of the JLGB Redbridge Band © Ken Goff/GoffPhotos.com

Members of the JLGB Redbridge Band © Ken Goff/GoffPhotos.com

Archant

A Jewish youth band performed at Buckingham Palace last week as they were honoured for their community work, at the Youth United Social Action Awards.

The Jewish Lads & Girls Brigade Redbridge Band, which is based at Kantor King Solomon High School, scooped the Social Action award at the ceremony, attended by HRH The Prince of Wales.

Adam Gunstock, a trumpeter from Wanstead High School, said the event was incredible.

He said:“The architecture of Buckingham Palace was overwhelming and the atmosphere and experience is one that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“Redbridge band has given me opportunities that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else.

“I have played for numerous famous people in impressive places that I would have never dreamed of playing in before I joined, but this event tops them all!”

Linda Diamond, the volunteer leader of JLGB Redbridge Band for 30 years, said she was overwhelmed by the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She said: “I am extremely proud of each and every member of JLGB’s Redbridge Band whose commitment, passion and dedication to social action has led to the band to becoming winners at the Youth United Social Action Awards.

“It was the greatest honour the band has ever had for us to play at Buckingham Palace in front of HRH The Prince of Wales and will no doubt live on in our memories for many years to come.

“We accepted the award on behalf of all of the JLGB’s local groups across the UK who are tirelessly contributing to their local communities on a weekly basis.”

Keywords: Wanstead High School United Kingdom Wales

