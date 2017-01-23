Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Jewish chaps experience democracy in action at City Hall

16:54 23 January 2017

Chaps That Chat with Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince

Chaps That Chat with Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince

Jewish Care

A chatty bunch of chaps had a delightful visit to City Hall last week, thanks to a Redbridge councillor.

Comment

A social group for Jewish men saw democracy in action and enjoyed a nice cup of tea last Wednesday, when they attended Mayor’s Questions.

The trip to City Hall in central London, for the Chaps That Chat, who meet at Jewish Care’s Redbridge Jewish Community Centre in Woodford Bridge Road, was organised by Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince.

A spokeswoman said: “They all had a great day.

“They found Mayor’s Question Time extremely interesting, they enjoyed the Q and A session and the chance to see such fantastic views of London on such a lovely day at the top of City Hall was the icing on the cake.”

Cllr Kissin, of Barkingside ward, said he was pleased that the group had a fantastic time.

He said: “It was very enjoyable.

“We all had a very good time and a nice tea together!”

Keywords: Prince London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Redbridge Jewish chaps experience democracy in action at City Hall

16:54 Rosaleen Fenton
Chaps That Chat with Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince

A chatty bunch of chaps had a delightful visit to City Hall last week, thanks to a Redbridge councillor.

Poll: ‘Dangerous’ barbed-wire fencing goes up in Hainault Forest

16:19 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Brian Ecott, left, and Raymond Small by some barbed wire fencing - they feel it is very dangerous to children and has only recently gone up. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Two nature lovers have called into question the decision to erect “dangerous” barbed wire fencing in a popular forest.

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

13:09 Rosaleen Fenton
The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

A doctor says a fatal car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning sounded like a “thunderstorm” from across the street.

Exciting new exhibition explores 400 years of fashion in Redbridge

13:05 Ellena Cruse
C & A sale window, March 1960, this is now the site of Wilko on Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Museum and Heritage Service

Suits with ties, shimmering saris, and a sneaky pair of boxers peeking out of low slung jeans are just a few of the garments on display when you walk down Ilford High Road.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Redbridge councillors debate changes that ‘bring the borough into the 21st century’

Redbridge Town Hall

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Brother tells murderer ‘I feel sorry for you’

Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, says he

Gallery: Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now