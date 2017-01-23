Redbridge Jewish chaps experience democracy in action at City Hall

Chaps That Chat with Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince Jewish Care

A chatty bunch of chaps had a delightful visit to City Hall last week, thanks to a Redbridge councillor.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A social group for Jewish men saw democracy in action and enjoyed a nice cup of tea last Wednesday, when they attended Mayor’s Questions.

The trip to City Hall in central London, for the Chaps That Chat, who meet at Jewish Care’s Redbridge Jewish Community Centre in Woodford Bridge Road, was organised by Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince.

A spokeswoman said: “They all had a great day.

“They found Mayor’s Question Time extremely interesting, they enjoyed the Q and A session and the chance to see such fantastic views of London on such a lovely day at the top of City Hall was the icing on the cake.”

Cllr Kissin, of Barkingside ward, said he was pleased that the group had a fantastic time.

He said: “It was very enjoyable.

“We all had a very good time and a nice tea together!”