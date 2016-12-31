Redbridge house prices boomed in 2016

House prices in Redbridge have seen an 14.4 per cent increase, taking prices to an average of £364,438.

Redbridge posted the 10th highest increase in house prices in the country this year according to a recent survey.

Data released by Halifax shows that property prices in the borough have increased by an average of 14.4 per cent.

At the end of 2016, the average house price in Redbridge stood at £365,438, almost £120,000 more than the nationwide average of £247,953, with Crossrail and the Night Tube both playing a significant part.

Martin Ellis, housing economist at Halifax, said: “Most of the areas that have seen the biggest house price rises during 2016 are either within close commuting distance of the capital or in outer London. Demand in these areas has risen as substantial property price rises in central London over the last few years have caused increasing numbers of people to seek property in more affordable areas.