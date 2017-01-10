Redbridge health expert says NHS’s four-hour A&E target must remain

The chief executive of Redbridge Healthwatch has said A&E departments must keep their four hour target for treating patients, amidst claims of an NHS “crisis”.

Government policy states 95 per cent of patients visiting the emergency units in King George Hospital and Queen’s Hospital, must be seen within four hours.

But health secretary Jeremy Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons yesterday that the target could be relaxed in order to remove non-urgent cases.

He said: “So if we are going to protect our four-hour standard, we need to be clear it is a promise to sort out all urgent health problems within four hours – but not all health problems, however minor.”

Cathy Turland, chief executive of Redbridge Healthwatch, an independent watchdog, dismissed the possibility as “ridiculous.”

She said: “Who decides what an emergency is?

“I don’t think Mr Hunt has any idea of what is going on locally.”

The target measures the point from which a patient enters A&E to when they are admitted, discharged or transferred elsewhere

Ms Turland said that the great majority of Redbridge residents understood that the target didn’t guarantee they would be seen within four hours.

She said: “People are aware. You are made aware of it as soon as you enter.

“I don’t understand why you would scrap something which hospitals aspire to achieve.”

But the borough’s British Medical Association (BMA) representative said scrapping the scheme could encourage people to consider alternatives.

Dr David Shubhaker, also an Ilford GP, said: “I think it could work, I don’t think it’s a terrible idea. A&E departments are finding it impossible.”

The calls come shortly after the Red Cross declared the NHS in a state of “humanitarian crisis”.

Mr Hunt and prime minister Theresa May have both denied these claims.

A NHS England London spokeswoman said: “Demand on services continues to be high, so we are calling on everyone to play their part.

“Get advice from NHS Choices and local pharmacies, or dial 111 to access evening and weekend appointments with GPs when you need medical help fast, but it’s not an emergency. A&Es should be used for life-threatening conditions.”

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) has been contacted for comment.

