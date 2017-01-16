Search

Redbridge gets wave of extra police officers ‘to make streets and communities safer’

16:40 16 January 2017

The Leader of Redbridge council Jas Athwal with police officers celebrating the fact that there will be a number of new police recruits for the borough

Redbridge is set to benefit from an influx of new police officers thanks to the Metropolitan Police and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

In a bid to tackle high crime rates, Redbridge will receive an extra 12 Pcs, it was announced today.

Two of Redbridge’s most crime-ridden wards, Loxford and Valentines, will have six dedicated police officers by the end of the year.

Three other wards will also benefit from having more officers focussed on neighbourhood policing – in total there will be 34 dedicated ward officers in the borough.

“I think this new initiative from the mayor is a really big result for Ilford,” council leader Cllr Jas Athwal told the Recorder after meeting some of the borough’s newest police officers outside Redbridge town hall this afternoon.

“What we will have will be something I think we have been moving away from in recent years, which is dedicated local policing, where residents will actually know the phone numbers of their bobbies on the beat.

“The extra police presence will make our streets and communities safer. It’s an exciting time for Redbridge.”

As part of an election pledge last year, the London mayor promised each ward in the capital would have two dedicated officers.

Clementswood ward in eastern Ilford will be receiving two more Pcs, with Seven Kings and Hainault gaining an extra officer as well.

A spokesman for Redbridge Council said: “The areas for extra officers were chosen based on policing demands in those areas, and as part of the Met’s vision to improve our neighbourhood policing and our ability to engage and work with local communities.”

The news came on the same day that Mr Khan urged the government to rethink proposed cuts to the Metropolitan Police.

The Mayor of London said: “Keeping Londoners safe is my first priority as mayor. That means keeping police officer numbers as high as possible, especially in the wake of recent horrific attacks in Berlin and Istanbul.

“But in the face of continued pressures on the police budget, exacerbated and deepened by central government, this is becoming increasingly difficult.

“This year, I have done everything I can to protect police officer numbers – including making the very difficult decision to raise council tax. But if the government subjects London’s police service to any further cuts, it will become near impossible to maintain the number of police on our streets.

“My message to the government today is clear: Londoners’ safety will be put at risk if police funding is cut any further, and ministers must listen to our concerns.”

