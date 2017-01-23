Redbridge councillors debate changes that ‘bring the borough into the 21st century’

Changes to the way Redbridge Council does business have been described as a barrier to public engagement, by opposition councillors.

The recommendations of a governance review were examined, debated and pulled apart at a council meeting in Redbridge Town Hall on Thursday night.

It proposes to identify areas for improvement across the authority’s structure, in a bid to increase engagement with the public, and simplify the decision making process.

Before the meeting, many proposed changes had already been removed from the review, following fierce pushback from opposition councillors.

This included a move to limit questions from members of the public at cabinet, which Redbridge’s Liberal Democrat group leader, Cllr Ian Bond, had branded as “draconian”.

Crucial changes passed on Thursday include a merging of the Audit and Standards Committee, which was strongly opposed by Cllr Tom McLaren.

He said: “To my mind, the scrutiny carried out by the audit committee is incredibly important.

“To merge it would be a dilution of a power and a mistake.”

Several amendments were debated which Cllr Robert Cole urged the Labour councillors to consider.

He said: “I would hope you take these recommendations on board, which are important for us and the residents.”

Only one amendment was passed, which was moved by Cllr Paul Canal, the Redbridge Conservative party leader, and seconded by Cllr Cole.

It concerned the delegation of power for council officers, and means that the new proposed scheme will be submitted to the Overview Committee for scrutiny before it is agreed by the council.

Failed amendments included an attempt by Cllr Canal and Cole to make sure council officers had to put any proposal to spend more than £250,000 before elected councillors.

The change means decisions will only go before councillors if it costs more than £500,000.

Leader of the council, Cllr Jas Athwal defended the changes, adding that they will bring the borough into the 21st century.

He said: “This administration has the guts to do something instead of running around in rings for the last three years.