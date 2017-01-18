Redbridge Council opposition leader makes council tax relief plea

The leader of Redbridge Council’s opposition is urging the Labour administration not to go through with cuts to vulnerable residents’ council tax support.

The current council tax support scheme requires the borough’s disabled residents or lone parents with children under the age of 11 to only pay 15 per cent of their council tax.

A proposal tabled for a full council meeting tonight (Thursday) would raise that figure to 20pc.

Conservative group leader cllr Paul Canal said: “The more this leadership talk of fairness, the more unfairly they act. We know that Labour group members are deeply unhappy at the leadership ramming through these increases.

“Thursday is an opportunity for them to vote with their consciences and for their constituents and reject this Dickensian move.”

Ilford North MP and Labour councillor Wes Streeting, had previously pledged not to cut council tax support.

He told the Recorder: “What the council is doing is responding to the immense financial pressure placed on it by things like the adult social care budget.

“Redbridge still has one of the most inclusive and supportive council tax support schemes in London and I’m very proud of that.

“I have to say that, as a constituency MP, I very rarely come across people who are having issues regarding paying their council tax, people are much more worried about their access to benefits controlled by central government.”