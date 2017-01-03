Redbridge council leader calls on mayor’s office for Charlie Brown’s assurances

Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout. Archant

The leader of Redbridge council has written to London’s deputy mayor of transport to seek assurances long-awaited improvements at Charlie Brown’s roundabouts will go ahead.

After years of campaigning, last year Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that pedestrian crossings were due to be added Charlie Brown’s roundabout in South Woodford by 2018.

They reiterated their support for pedestrian crossings on the roundabout after 35-year-old mother Sampa Das was killed by a lorry while trying to cross the road in November.

However, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal was forced to contact the mayor’s office after unconfirmed reports from some councillors that TfL were planning to delay the project once again.

He told the Recorder: “I’ve spoken to council officers and to the cabinet member and as far as we’re aware TfL have made no changes to their plans for the roundabout.

“However, for clarity’s sake I will write to the deputy mayor for transport, Val Shawcross, to try and get to the bottom of these rumours.”

A spokesman for Redbridge council also stressed there had been no official indication that TfL were planning to delay the project.

He also revealed that in a bid for more information, council officers have also written directly to TfL.

He said: “The TfL project at Charlie Brown’s roundabout has previously been delayed for many years despite continuous pressure by the council.

“While we have not heard officially of any further delays, this project is incredibly important to our residents and we are very keen for reassurance that it will be delivered as a matter of urgency.

“As such we have written to TfL asking them to commit to delivering the project before 2018. We are awaiting reassurance from TfL on this matter but hope to hear from them this month.”

Next week, TfL officers are due to appear before the council’s external scrutiny panel to discuss a number of tranport issues in the borough, including safety measures at Charlie Brown’s.

A TfL spokeswoman told the Recorder: “As far as we are aware the plan to deliver pedestrian improvements to Charlie Brown’s roundabout is still in place, with construction scheduled to be completed by Summer 2018.

“This spring, a feasbility study will be completed on the roundabout and at this moment in time we are still in the preparation stages of the project.”