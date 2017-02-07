Redbridge Council and borough’s mental health trust plan social care upgrade

Nelft chairman and Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at Redbridge Central Library, Ilford. Archant

The borough’s mental health trust and Redbridge Council came together last week to celebrate advances in integrating social care and health services.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clinicians from the North East London Foundation Trust (Nelft) and Redbridge councillors came together at Redbridge Central Library in Clements Road, Ilford, to pledge to continue finding innovative ways to meet the borough’s social care needs.

Bob Edwards, Nelft’s integrated care director in Redbridge, said: “The Community Health and Social Care Service (HASS) is a shining example of the improvements that can be made to how health and social care services can be delivered when organisations truly work together.

“The unique partnership between Nelft and the London Borough of Redbridge has led to the development of an integrated service that is already providing a better standard of care for the residents of the borough.”

Caroline Maclean, operational director of adult social services (DASS) said that Redbridge’s approach to social care was about to get a serious overhaul.

She said: “I joined the Redbridge Team in October and have benefitted from watching the new teams develop and grow and I am particularly impressed with the design and more importantly the outcomes for vulnerable people.

“Importantly, this new model will be shared with adjoining boroughs and help them think through their integration with our health colleagues and public health services to give people a ‘one stop shop’ approach to receiving advice, information and support.”