Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Council and borough’s mental health trust plan social care upgrade

09:00 07 February 2017

Nelft chairman and Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at Redbridge Central Library, Ilford.

Nelft chairman and Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra at Redbridge Central Library, Ilford.

Archant

The borough’s mental health trust and Redbridge Council came together last week to celebrate advances in integrating social care and health services.

Comment

Clinicians from the North East London Foundation Trust (Nelft) and Redbridge councillors came together at Redbridge Central Library in Clements Road, Ilford, to pledge to continue finding innovative ways to meet the borough’s social care needs.

Bob Edwards, Nelft’s integrated care director in Redbridge, said: “The Community Health and Social Care Service (HASS) is a shining example of the improvements that can be made to how health and social care services can be delivered when organisations truly work together.

“The unique partnership between Nelft and the London Borough of Redbridge has led to the development of an integrated service that is already providing a better standard of care for the residents of the borough.”

Caroline Maclean, operational director of adult social services (DASS) said that Redbridge’s approach to social care was about to get a serious overhaul.

She said: “I joined the Redbridge Team in October and have benefitted from watching the new teams develop and grow and I am particularly impressed with the design and more importantly the outcomes for vulnerable people.

“Importantly, this new model will be shared with adjoining boroughs and help them think through their integration with our health colleagues and public health services to give people a ‘one stop shop’ approach to receiving advice, information and support.”

Keywords: Redbridge Council London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Up to 1,000 people involved in Ilford ‘melee’ before man found stabbed and gun fired

25 minutes ago Matthew Clemenson
The Praba Banqueting Hall where a man was stabbed after a mass brawl on Sunday morning.

Up to 1,000 people were at the party that ended with a man being stabbed and a gun being fired on Sunday, police have revealed.

Four car crash causes delays at Redbridge roundabout

10:32 Ralph Blackburn
There were delays at Redbridge roundabout after a four car crash. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A collision between four cars is causing congestion at Redbridge roundabout this morning – despite all occupants avoiding serious injury.

Armed police close Redbridge road responding to reports of a man with a gun

09:19 Matthew Clemenson
Firearms officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in Tryfan Close, Redbridge, last night. Photo: Google Maps.

A residential road was closed last night as armed police officers arrested two men while responding to reports of a man seen carrying a gun.

Iain Duncan Smith urges residents to fight to save South Woodford Post Office

07:00 Matthew Clemenson
Iain Duncan Smith Woodford Green MP, branch manager Zaf Sarwar, east London CWU rep Clive Tickner and territorial CWU rep Peter Meech.

Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith has issued a rallying cry to residents to support a campaign to save a post office from closure.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘I don’t feel safe living here anymore’: Ilford residents react to High Road shooting

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

Police officers closed Ilford High Road this morning after finding a man seriously injured in his car.

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)

Armed police close Redbridge road responding to reports of a man with a gun

Firearms officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in Tryfan Close, Redbridge, last night. Photo: Google Maps.

Fancy having milk delivered to your door? A 120-year-old dairy is moving into Redbridge

Milkman at work © parkerdairies.co.uk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now