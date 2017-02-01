Search

Advanced search

Redbridge College to merge with two other east London colleges in April

10:11 01 February 2017

General scenes of Chadwell Heath. Redbridge College

General scenes of Chadwell Heath. Redbridge College

Archant

A sixth form college serving more than 3,000 Redbridge students has announced it will be merging with two other large east London colleges later this year.

Comment

Redbridge College, which has campuses in Ilford town centre and Chadwell Heath, will officially join with Tower Hamlets and Hackney Community colleges from April 1.

The move is aimed at making the organisation more financially robust, with a projected turnover of £67million, and the newly formed three-college group will serve around 15,000 students.

Each individual college will retain its own name, campuses and a substantial curriculum from entry level through to higher and professional qualifications.

Redbridge College was graded “good” by its most recent Ofsted inspection in February last year.

Both Hackney Community College and Tower Hamlets College both achieved the same rating in their most recent inspections.

Group chief executive officer Gerry McDonald said: “The merger approval is very good news for students, for our staff and for the further education sector.

“It will lead to an even more robust organisation which allows flexibility for local innovation and the tailored support for students that our communities need and expect.”

Keywords: Redbridge College London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

13:06 Matthew Clemenson
Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings.

The latest victim of a group of brick thieves says that public safety will be compromised unless more is done to stop them.

Ilford North MP welcomes new law that corrects historic injustices against gay people

11:30 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, at his hotdesk in parliament, has welcomed the new law giving gay people convicted of decades old sexual offences the chance to clear their names.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has welcomed a change in legislation that posthumously pardons thousands of gay and bisexual men for decades old sexual offences in England and Wales.

Ilford man charged after police found heroin and crack cocaine in car

11:19 Rosaleen Fenton
Officers pulled the men over on the Southern Way in Harlow (credit: Google Maps)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving whilst disqualified after being stopped by officers.

Central line only ran full capacity in December on two days

10:46 Ralph Blackburn
The Central line has had two major works conducted in the last year.

The Central line ran with a full fleet of trains for only two days in December – neither of which were busy weekdays.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

Broken down lorry at Redbridge Roundabout causing A12 travel woes

Delays after A12 lane is closed temporarily (credit: TfL)

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ lottery grant to preserve Hainault Forest Country Park for future generations

Hainault Forest (credit: Michael Heffernan)

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now