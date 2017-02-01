Redbridge College to merge with two other east London colleges in April

General scenes of Chadwell Heath. Redbridge College Archant

A sixth form college serving more than 3,000 Redbridge students has announced it will be merging with two other large east London colleges later this year.

Redbridge College, which has campuses in Ilford town centre and Chadwell Heath, will officially join with Tower Hamlets and Hackney Community colleges from April 1.

The move is aimed at making the organisation more financially robust, with a projected turnover of £67million, and the newly formed three-college group will serve around 15,000 students.

Each individual college will retain its own name, campuses and a substantial curriculum from entry level through to higher and professional qualifications.

Redbridge College was graded “good” by its most recent Ofsted inspection in February last year.

Both Hackney Community College and Tower Hamlets College both achieved the same rating in their most recent inspections.

Group chief executive officer Gerry McDonald said: “The merger approval is very good news for students, for our staff and for the further education sector.

“It will lead to an even more robust organisation which allows flexibility for local innovation and the tailored support for students that our communities need and expect.”