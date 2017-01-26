Redbridge bikers hit out at ‘deathtrap’ A12

A number of motorcyclists have hit out at safety measures on the A12 after a man died in a collision earlier this month.

David Angelou, a keen biker who lives in the Goodmayes stretch of Eastern Avenue, told the Recorder he believes authorities need to crack down harder on drivers involved in collisions with motorcyclists.

He said: “If there’s even the slightest hint the cyclist has done anything wrong, then the driver is going to get off lightly.

“Most collisions involving bikes take place at junctions, when a car is turning out – look at what happened at Redbridge Roundabout.

“It’s a real shame that, despite more done to try and make people ‘think bike’ these accidents are still coming thick and fast.

“Of course, you get the occasional muppet on a bike who thinks he can do 90 in rush hour between cars, but you see some drivers in Mercs or BMWs doing the same.

“People ride bikes for the love of it, but I’m seeing it more and more at the moment that some of the blokes I ride out with who have families have decided it’s too dangerous and sold their bikes.”

Another motorcyclist, who works in the borough but wished to remain anonymous, said little could be done to change drivers’ attitudes.

He said: “Short of making everyone ride a motorbike for six months, so they get to understand just how dangerous people in cars can be, there’s nothing much the authorities can do to make it safer.

“I’ve come off my bike 10 times in the past two years, and only once has it been my fault.

“There’s nothing someone on a bike can do to make a driver check their mirrors, and when they don’t, the A12 is a deathtrap.”