Redbridge beat Havering in pool competition

Trevor Eley was beaten by Paul Savvas in the final. Picture: Francesca Barclay Francesca Barclay

A social group took on players from other boroughs in a pool competition.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge 18 Plus hold regular events for adults who want to make friends in the borough including, games nights and days trips.

Playing for Redbridge, Paul Savvas beat off competition from Barking and Dagenham and Havering groups to be crowned overall winner.

Francesca Barclay organiser at Redbridge 18 Plus said: “We have also won trophies for bowling and crazy golf this year and a charities trophy for raising over £800 for the British Heart Foundation.”

The group always welcome new members, for more information call 02085541364