Search

Advanced search

Redbridge beat Havering in pool competition

12:37 16 February 2017

Trevor Eley was beaten by Paul Savvas in the final. Picture: Francesca Barclay

Trevor Eley was beaten by Paul Savvas in the final. Picture: Francesca Barclay

Francesca Barclay

A social group took on players from other boroughs in a pool competition.

Comment

Redbridge 18 Plus hold regular events for adults who want to make friends in the borough including, games nights and days trips.

Playing for Redbridge, Paul Savvas beat off competition from Barking and Dagenham and Havering groups to be crowned overall winner.

Francesca Barclay organiser at Redbridge 18 Plus said: “We have also won trophies for bowling and crazy golf this year and a charities trophy for raising over £800 for the British Heart Foundation.”

The group always welcome new members, for more information call 02085541364

Keywords: redbridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Egg on their face: Sodexo reinstate hospital porter fired over ‘stealing’ £4 egg and bacon sandwich

56 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton
Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Aldren Tomlinson, 45, of Forest Gate, was left devastated after he was dismissed from his job at King George Hospital.

Fire fighters tackle blaze at Marks and Spencer in South Woodford

10:34 Niall Joyce
Around 15 fire fighters attended the blaze.

Three fire engines were called after a blaze broke out in a supermarket this morning.

Head of King George’s Hospital recognised in the top 50 chief executives of 2017

09:34 Ryan Tute
Matthew Hopkins, who oversees healthcare in the borough, has been listed as one of the top 50 chief executives.

The leading figure for overseeing healthcare provided in the borough has been recognised for his efforts.

Air weapon and ammunition handed in at Ilford police station during amnesty

09:00 Sophie Morton
Gun owners were asked to hand in their weapons to the police (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

Two air weapons and 16 rounds of ammunition were handed in at Ilford police station as part of the Metropolitan Police’s gun amnesty week.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

Ilford Station.

Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now