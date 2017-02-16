Redbridge beat Havering in pool competition
12:37 16 February 2017
Francesca Barclay
A social group took on players from other boroughs in a pool competition.
Redbridge 18 Plus hold regular events for adults who want to make friends in the borough including, games nights and days trips.
Playing for Redbridge, Paul Savvas beat off competition from Barking and Dagenham and Havering groups to be crowned overall winner.
Francesca Barclay organiser at Redbridge 18 Plus said: “We have also won trophies for bowling and crazy golf this year and a charities trophy for raising over £800 for the British Heart Foundation.”
The group always welcome new members, for more information call 02085541364