Read our updates on disruption to roads and rail services

There is severe congestion and a lane closed on the M11 exit slip road in Redbridge due to a broken down lorry, delays southbound on A406.

There is slow traffic into town in Harold Wood at the Ardleigh Green Road junction due to roadworks.

On the TfL tube network, there are minor delays on the Circle Line due to signal failure at Gloucester Road.

There are severe delays on the District Line, Earls Court to Barking due to signal failure at Gloucester Road.

There is a good service on all other lines and the London Overground.