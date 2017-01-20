Search

Radio review: A man trapped in Abu Dhabi, Romford Market and the NHS’s winter crisis

07:30 20 January 2017

Join two of our reporters each week at 2.15pm Friday on Time 107.5

Reporters Matt Clemenson and Hayley Anderson joined Time FM’s Steve Dean to talk about the latest local news.

First up on the agenda was the story of Christopher Ashie-Nikoi who was left trapped in Abu Dhabi after being acquitted of drugs charges but the authorities refused to return his passport.

Then they moved onto contentious plans to erect a new market house in the middle of Romford Market.

And finally, the trio gave us their view on the winter crisis facing the NHS, and just how big an effect it had locally.

