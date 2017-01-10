Primary school applications deadline in Redbridge looms

Children at work in a classroom. PA Archive/PA Images

The primary school admissions deadline is fast approaching so here’s a gentle reminder on how to apply.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If your child was born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013, you have until 11.59pm on Sunday to apply for a school place.

Children born between these dates are due to start in Reception in September.

Parents can list up to six schools they would like their child to attend – including, should they choose, those in another London borough.

Those who would like their child to be considered for a place at a faith school should also complete a supplementary information form.

Even if your child already attends the nursery at your preferred school or has older siblings there, you must still apply online.

Any applications received after the closing date will still be processed but applications that arrived on time take precedence.

Parents of twins or other multiple births must submit a separate application for each child.

Parents will receive an offer on Tuesday, April 18.

Apply online here.