Opinion

View from the House: Wes Streeting on Brexit

Wes Streeting MP speaking at the Google business seminar in Fulwell Cross Library in Barkingside. Vickie Flores/Archant

I campaigned passionately for Britain to remain in the EU, so I never wished to vote to trigger Article 50.

I believe today, as before, that Britain would be better off inside the EU. However, I accept that debate was lost throughout the country.

After the referendum, I told constituents that I’d honour the result and hold the government to account in seeking the best deal outside the EU. This is a point of democratic principle.

I also respect the views of others, like my colleague Mike Gapes, taking a different but equally principled view on this important issue.

Many promises were made during the referendum campaign, and there are many ministers in the government who are now well placed to deliver on the promises they made. Just as Brexit means Brexit, so too does £350million a week to the NHS mean £350m a week to the NHS.