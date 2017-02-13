Opinion

View from the House: Mike Gapes on Brexit

The people of Ilford and of the UK did not vote for Theresa May’s version of Brexit. That’s why I voted against Article 50.

As soon as we pass Article 50 we are on an escalator that leads to leaving the European Union within two years and I do not think adequate preparation has been made.

As far as I know there is no way to get off that escalator.

I understand other MPs have taken different approaches to Brexit, and Wes and I have made different judgements about preventing the problems we see being caused by leaving the EU.

I have many friends who voted to trigger Article 50, and we are not personally

falling out over it.

Now we need to work together to get the best deal possible for the entire UK.