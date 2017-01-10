Search

Advanced search

‘Unfair and inappropriate’ or ‘bringing Redbridge into the 21st century’? Governance review splits councillors

12:00 10 January 2017

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Town Hall

Archant

Controversial changes to the way Redbridge Council does business have been watered down after a tense meeting last night, but are still likely to become a reality.

Comment

The recommendations of a governance review were debated, analysed and in some cases dropped at a meeting of the borough’s strategy and resources service committee at Redbridge town hall.

One of the crucial changes that members were unhappy with was the move to limit questions from members of the public at cabinet and committee meetings to items on the agenda, and to remove their right to ask a supplementary question.

A report presented to the committee claimed: “The right to ask a ‘supplementary question’ does not enhance local democracy.”

But the move was branded “wholly inappropriate, iniquitous and unfair” by Conservative councillor Nick Hayes, and after a brief discussion the recommendation was removed - preserving residents’ rights to ask a follow-up question at meetings.

Original proposals, taken out before the meeting, had also recommended reducing the amount of time members of the public could ask questions from half an hour to 20 minutes.

Another change the committee made was to make sure council officers had to put any proposal to spend more than £500,000 before elected councillors.

The draft proposals would have put that threshold at £1million, which caused some councillors to raise concerns about lack of member oversight.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal told the committee that the proposed changes would “bring Redbridge into the 21st century”.

“We want to go into the future and ensure that even more is done in partnership with both administration and opposition members to forge the strategy of this council going forward,” he said.

After a tense discussion in which Cllr Bond admitted he no longer trusted Cllr Athwal, a recommendation to remove councillor’s rights to a second question at council meetings was upheld.

In relation to the council’s assertion the proposed changes would save £240,000 – a claim there was no evidence for within the report – Cllr Hayes accused officers of a lack of transparency.

“If this council is going to make claims of how much money this change would make then the figures have to be presented to members. They have got to be properly disseminated, explained and stood up,” he said.

The recommendations of the governance review will now go before next month’s full council meeting.

Related articles

Keywords: Cllr Jas Athwal Redbridge Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Swing style fitness class featured on BBC Dragons’ Den debuts in South Woodford

Yesterday, 16:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

An innovative style of cardio fitness featured on BBC Two’s Dragon’ Den made its exclusive debut in the borough last weekend.

Primary school applications deadline in Redbridge looms

Yesterday, 15:06 Rosaleen Fenton
Children at work in a classroom.

The primary school admissions deadline is fast approaching so here’s a gentle reminder on how to apply.

Dick Turpin orchard receives some tender loving care from volunteers

Yesterday, 14:44 Ann-Marie Abbasah
(From left to right) Suzanne Batey, Chris Gannaway, Russell Miller, Stephanie Irvine and Jenny Chalmers prune a 100-year-old Bramley apple tree. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Nature lovers returned to an orchard to help keep healthy ancient trees so bumper crops can hopefully be expected in the autumn.

Redbridge health expert says NHS’s four-hour A&E target must remain

Yesterday, 13:50 Rosaleen Fenton
London Ambulance

The chief executive of Redbridge Healthwatch has said A&E departments must keep their four hour target for treating patients, amidst claims of an NHS “crisis”.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

A12 reopens after earlier fatal motorbike crash near Redbridge Roundabout

Police at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near to the Redbridge roundabout

Can you pass our Redbridge citizenship test?

Ilford Town Centre. Picture Paul Bennett.

Henley Road resident wakes up to a ‘thunderstorm’ after car crashes into front wall

Residents were woken to a loud crash on Henley Road in Ilford this morning

Updated: Tube strike: Huge crowds at Ilford station, Wanstead station reopened

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry

Woodford Green man admits punching police officer outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas Day

The crime scene in Gants Hill that Odongo was trying to walk through when he assaulted the Pc.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now