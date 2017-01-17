Theresa May’s Brexit speech divides Redbridge MPs

Prime minister Theresa May has said no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain". Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister’s speech on how to leave the European Union (EU) has divided the borough’s MPs, as she indicated she would pursue a “hard” Brexit.

Earlier today Theresa May outlined her plans in the House of Commons for negotiations, saying “no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain”.

She told MPs that taking back control of the UK’s borders was a priority, and stated definitively that the country would be leaving the single market.

Mrs May also said the UK would not remain in the Customs Union in its current form.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting described the speech as “economic madness”.

He said: “It seems the prime minster is steering us towards a hard Brexit before negotiations have even begun.

“She’s already taken away the best possible outcome, which was to remain part of the single market and the Customs Union.”

The Labour MP criticised Mrs May for “not providing a shred of evidence” that the UK will being flourishing by trading with rest of the world.

Mr Streeting said he had hoped she would negotiate a deal for limits of freedom of movement, while remaining in the single market, “which would benefit us and our European partners”.

“Taking us out of our biggest free trading market is economic madness,” he added.

Speaking to the Recorder from Ankara, Turkey, where he is working for the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes said “people did not vote to be poorer” in the referendum.

He added: “I’m very concerned it will be damaging to our economy.”

But Woodford Green MP, and Leave campaigner, Iain Duncan Smith said he was delighted, and that Brexit should be “clean and swift”.

Writing for Conservative Home today, the former Tory leader said: “Clean Brexit is simply recognition that we shouldn’t spend the next two years begging the EU to let us stay members of the internal market when that would mean accepting the rule of EU law and rule out controlling our own borders.

“Alongside that, I cannot understand why anyone would want to remain a part of the Customs Union.

“Surely the jewel in the crown of leaving is being able to negotiate and settle trade deals with the rest of the world.”

