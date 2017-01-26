Search

Advanced search

Ilford South MP signs letter to prime minister about the ‘dangers’ of her approach to Brexit

12:29 26 January 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May said she is committed to ensuring the UK leaves the EU's Single Market. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she is committed to ensuring the UK leaves the EU's Single Market. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images.

PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes has signed a letter to prime minister Theresa May voicing strong concerns about the dangers of her approach to Brexit.

Comment
Mike Gapes, Ilford South MPMike Gapes, Ilford South MP

He is one of 43 MPs to put his name to the correspondence and warned that triggering Article 50 will put the country “on an escalator that parliament can’t stop”.

“The referendum question didn’t say we’d leave the Customs Union or the Single Market,” he said.

“Nobody voted to make our country poorer.

“We will either be faced with a position that is very bad for our economy and interests or even worse in two years be left with no deal at all.”

The Ilford South MP said there was no plan in place.

“I will not vote to trigger Article 50,” he added.

“If the Commons gets the chance to vote on the approach to leaving the EU, I will vote for amendments to stay in the Single Market and the Customs Union and to protect employment and environmental standards.”

In a speech on Brexit, prime minister, Theresa May addressed the nation to explain why Britain could not stay a member of the single market.

“European leaders have said many times that membership means accepting the four freedoms of goods, capital, services and people. And being out of the EU but a member of the Single Market would mean complying with the EU’s rules and regulations that implement those freedoms, without having a vote on what those rules and regulations are,” she said.

“It would mean accepting a role for the European Court of Justice that would see it still having direct legal authority in our country.

“It would to all intents and purposes mean not leaving the EU at all. And that is why both sides in the referendum campaign made it clear that a vote to leave the EU would be a vote to leave the Single Market.”

Keywords: European Union United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford South MP signs letter to prime minister about the ‘dangers’ of her approach to Brexit

12:29 Ellena Cruse
Prime Minister Theresa May said she is committed to ensuring the UK leaves the EU's Single Market. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images.

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes has signed a letter to prime minister Theresa May voicing strong concerns about the dangers of her approach to Brexit.

Rush hour commuters left stranded outside Ilford station as Central line hit by strike action

09:05 Ryan Tute and Ellena Cruse
Crowd gathering outside Ilford station as the central line strike causes huge delays. Picture: @KhayerChowdhury.

Commuters are facing big delays this morning as Tube workers continue strike action.

80 per cent of street lights are dimmed in Redbridge

09:00 Ellena Cruse
80 per cent of street lights are dimmed in the borough. Picture Eric Bush.

After the glitz of Christmas, January can seem comparatively bleak, however new research suggests that the dark winter evenings can be attributed to more than post–festive blues.

GPs working longer hours ‘is wrong’ says British Medical Association union rep for Redbridge

07:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
A GP checking a patient's blood pressure. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

A doctors’ union representative has said the government is “totally wrong” for trying to force GPs to keep their surgeries open for longer.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now