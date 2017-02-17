Police search for 35-year-old Chigwell man

Essex Police are searching for Darren Harold. Archant

Police are appealing for information to find a man from the Chigwell area who is wanted on suspicion of breaching a community order.

Darren Harold, 35, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be unshaven.

He is known to have connections to Abridge, Chigwell, Harlow, Ongar and Waltham Abbey.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.