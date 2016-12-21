Police renew appeal for missing girl, 16, last seen in Ilford

Ahlam Abdullah Archant

Police are growing increasingly worried about a teenage girl who has been missing for more than five weeks.

Ahlam Abdullah, who lives in Barking, was reported missing on November 14 but was last seen in Ilford Lane three days later.

Officers are concerned for the 16-year-old’s safety and wellbeing as she has never been missing for this length of time before.

She had been keeping in contact with her family, but there has now been no contact for the past fortnight.

Ahlam, who is known to frequent Hackney, Haringey and Waltham Forest, is of Afro-Caribbean appearance, slim and has long black hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

She has been known to use the names Hannah and Shania.

Anyone who has seen Ahlam or who knows of her whereabouts should call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.