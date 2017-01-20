Police launch appeal for information after Clayhall man assaulted in his own home

Police are appealing for information after a Clayhall man was beaten in his own home. PA/Press Association Images

Police are appealing for information after a man was brutally beaten in his own home earlier this month.

At around 3pm on Thursday, January 5, two men and a woman attended an address at Ewellhurst Road, Clayhall.

The woman, described as Asian in appearance, rang the doorbell and when the door was opened the two men, who were described as being white and wearing masks, forced their way into the premises.

The men then assaulted one the of the occupiers - a man in his early 50s - by punching and kicking him.

Both men and the woman made off leaving the victim bruised and shaken.

Detective Constable Richard Hardy from Redbridge CID said: “It would appear that this was a planned attack on the victim and although his injuries were not serious, this was a frightening ordeal.

“We are trying to locate any witnesses to this assault and are appealing for any information that could assist in identifying the suspects.”

Detectives retain an open mind as to the motive of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives from Redbridge CID on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.