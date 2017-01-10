Police hunt hat pinching mugger who left victim bruised in Gants Hill robbery

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation. (credit: BTP) BTP

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was entering Gants Hill station, just before 11pm on December 30, when he was approached by another man who started shouting at him.

The victim was followed down to the westbound platform by the offender, who began threatening him, before pushing and holding him against the wall.

At member of staff intervened and the offender fled the scene, but not before grabbing the victim’s beanie hat.

The victim sustained bruising to his arm and head and was taken to hospital.

Transport police would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information which could help with the investigation.

They’d also like to speak to anyone who was at Gants Hill station on the evening of 30 December, who may have seen the offender or the incident.

If you have any information, contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference number 171 10/01/2017