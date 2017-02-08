Police divers searching for man missing from hospital in Wanstead Park ponds
10:56 08 February 2017
Archant
Police are searching for a man who went missing from Newham University Hospital, who they believe could be in one of the ponds in Wanstead Park.
Police search
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham University Hospital
Police divers were seen investigating the heronry pond in Wanstead Park today. Photo: @wanstead_meteo
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police search team looking for a missing man in the lake at Wanstead Park
Police at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham University Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena Cruse
Police at Wanstead Park looking for a man missing from Newham University Hospital. They have been looking in the lakes. Picture: Ellena Cruse
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi, 54, from Southend, disappeared from hospital on December 7, and Newham CID have been searching for him sever since.
Police cars, vans and a boat were deployed to Wanstead Park at around 10am this morning and they are have sent divers into Heronry Pond and Ornamental Water.
A Met Police spokesman told the Recorder: “Information obtained as a result of their (Newham CID) enquiries has led them to this location.”
He would not go into more details.
Mr Odeyeni was taken to Newham University Hospital, after he collapsed in Fenchurch Street, central London, on December 7.
The hospital diagnosed that Mr Odeyemi was suffering from a neurological problem causing him to collapse however when they returned to discuss his results with him they found he had left the hospital.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Mr Odeyemi is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and is balding with a small amount of grey hair.
Officers and hospital staff are extremely concerned for Mr Odeyemi’s health and welfare as his test results established that his condition is potentially life-threatening.
Anyone that can assist police are asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or alternatively call police on 101.