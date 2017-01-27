Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after an unresponsive man, 45, was found in a Snaresbrook car park yesterday.

Police were called at 12.08pm to reports of a collapsed man in the forest off Snaresbrook Road, behind the crown court.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to an east London hospital.

He has now been transferred to central London where he remains in a critical condition.

Yesterday onlookers told the Recorder the scene had been taped off, and today the cordon remains in place with officers carrying out investigations.

At this early stage detectives retain an open mind as to why the man was found unresponsive.

The forest is popular with dog walkers, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area prior to the man being located.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Waltham Forest CID on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.