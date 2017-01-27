Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

16:26 27 January 2017

Snaresbrook Road car park (credit: Google)

Snaresbrook Road car park (credit: Google)

Archant

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after an unresponsive man, 45, was found in a Snaresbrook car park yesterday.

Comment

Police were called at 12.08pm to reports of a collapsed man in the forest off Snaresbrook Road, behind the crown court.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to an east London hospital.

He has now been transferred to central London where he remains in a critical condition.

Yesterday onlookers told the Recorder the scene had been taped off, and today the cordon remains in place with officers carrying out investigations.

At this early stage detectives retain an open mind as to why the man was found unresponsive.

The forest is popular with dog walkers, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area prior to the man being located.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Waltham Forest CID on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Keywords: London hospital London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Video: Redbridge remembers genocide victims on Holocaust Memorial Day

15:28 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Holocaust Memorial Day being remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Garden at Valentines Park.

A special ceremony was held in today to remember the lives of the millions who died in the Holocaust and other atrocities around the world.

Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

55 minutes ago Ralph Blackburn
Snaresbrook Road car park (credit: Google)

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after an unresponsive man, 45, was found in a Snaresbrook car park yesterday.

Two more Tube strikes announced

15:08 Press Association
Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Gallery: Is it too great an expectation to confirm author Charles Dickens owned property in Wanstead?

12:30 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

“Now, what I want is facts,” begins a famous novel.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Redbridge Muslim charity gets green light to create 10,000 burial spaces in Havering

Mohamed Omer, founding member of the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now