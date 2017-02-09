Poets of the future enjoy session in Wanstead with Redbridge Rhymesters

Redbridge Rhymesters with children from Snaresbrook Primary School. Archant

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School joined creative poetry group The Redbridge Rhymesters for a lively and inspiring workshop, writing and performing poems on the theme of fashion.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from the school in Meadow Walk, South Woodford, joined the poets at the Allan Burgess Centre, Grove Park, Wanstead on Monday, for the special session. The children really enjoyed coming up with ideas around fashion.

Alexandra Wilde, founder of the Rhymesters, said the event “was fantastic”. She explained: “The results were a wonderful example of different generations working together, sharing their ideas and inspiring each other.”

The school is going to be working with the Age UK charity for 2017 to raise money, and this was the first event.