‘Please crackdown on fly-tippers’, plead South Woodford residents

07:00 17 January 2017

Cllr Lloyd Duddridge, Redbridge Council chief executive Andy Donald, Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Hugh Cleaver and Cllr Paul Canal attended the local forum yesterday

Cllr Lloyd Duddridge, Redbridge Council chief executive Andy Donald, Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Hugh Cleaver and Cllr Paul Canal attended the local forum yesterday

Rosaleen Fenton

The council was put under pressure yesterday afternoon as residents pushed for further enforcement against fly-tippers in the borough.

Cameras could be temporarily installed at fly-tipping hotspots around the borough in the fight against illegal dumping of waste, it was revealed yesterday.

At the Local Forum meeting, in Woodford Methodist Church, attendees complained of an “incredible increase” in the amount of rubbish routinely being dumped along Grove Road, in South Woodford.

One disgruntled resident, who lives on Buckingham Road, said she had taken photographs of 12 different fly-tips on the way to the meeting, in Derby Road.

Cllr Hugh Cleaver (Lib Dem, Church End) said Grove Road had been a dumping hotspot “for as long as I can remember”, but promised residents that action was being taken.

A council officer confirmed that 15 relocatable cameras have been purchased by Redbridge Council, which will arrive at the end of March.

These will be used where evidence indicates that there is a continuous problem with fly-tipping in that area.

He said: “Since October, the enforcement team has issued almost one £400 fixed penalty notice every day.

“We are doing a great deal of work to catch offenders, including checking CCTV and searching through rubbish for addresses.”

Redbridge Council confirmed that the enforcement team actively contacts businesses who advertise disposal services in the borough, to see if they are carrying out their work in accordance with the law.

But Cllr Athwal, leader of the council, warned residents that they could be fined if they pay an illegitmate firm to dispose of their waste.

He said: “If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

But residents questioned how they would know whether they were offloading their rubbish to a legitimate disposal firm.

A council officer agreed to publish examples of waste transfer licenses available online, in order to raise awareness of what to look for.

To see more about the meeting, pick up a copy of the Recorder on Thursday.

