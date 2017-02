PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police) Redbridge Police

Investigations are continuing after a police raid at an address in Ilford led to the discovery of more than 500 plants.

Officers seized the 500 plants, which were being grown in four rooms, at the sophisticated set-up in Eastern Avenue, Ilford,

Redbridge police officers entered the premises just after 10am on January 18.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.