Parents reassured by Redbridge Council over school intruder who ‘claimed to be on work experience’

PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge Council has moved to reassure parents after a number of intruder alerts in schools.

At three different schools, a young black woman, 5ft tall with long, black plaited shoulder length hair, who claimed she was on work experience, attempted to gain access to the schools.

One one occasion, it was discovered that she had entered the nursery where she was challenged by staff members as she was not wearing a visitor’s badge.

On a different occasion, the school subsequently advised the police and an individual was apprehended.

A council spokesman said staff are trained to challenge people on school property.

He said: “The safety of children is of paramount importance to the Council, our schools and early years settings.

“As such staff are trained to challenge people on school property to ensure they have a reason to be there.

“Unfortunately there are people who target buildings such as schools for theft and we continue to be vigilant against such activity and inform the Police of any crime or suspicious activity.

“We would reassure parents that such incidents are rare and there is no cause for widespread concern.”