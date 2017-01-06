Paper review podcast: Smells, a message in a bottle and New Year’s resolutions

Time FM Steve Allen. Archant

In the first paper review of 2017, reporters Niall Joyce and Matt Clemenson joined Time FM’s Steve Allen to take a look at some of this week’s biggest stories.

First up was the news that, according to the most frequent Google searches, Ilford smells like chicken and Romford smells like “the brown hula hoops”.

Then our reporters discussed the strange story of a Collier Row man who was contacted by a schoolboy from Belgium after sending a message in a bottle six years ago.

And finally, Niall talked Steve and Matt through his New Year’s challenge - to give up smoking and take up boxing.

