Paper review podcast: Hornchurch explosion, Charlie Katyauripo and Havering’s solar park U-turn

16:51 27 January 2017

Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Hayley Anderson and Matthew Clemenson joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review to discuss the Hornchurch explosion and the week’s other stories.

This week’s biggest story was, of course, the explosion that saw a number of people living in a block of flats taken to hospital.

The trio talked through Hayley’s four pages of coverage in this week’s Romford Recorder.

Next up was the news that 16-year-old Charlie Kutyauripo’s murderer, who stabbed him to death at a Woodford Bridge birthday party last year, had been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

And finally, Steve, Hayley and Matt discussed the news protesters had been successful in forcing Havering Council to rethink plans to build a solar park in Dagnam Park.
