Paper review podcast: Criminal landlords, Brexit and a pub’s big blowout

Archant

Editor Lorraine King and reporter Matt Clemenson joined Time FM’s Steve Allen to review last week’s biggest stories on Friday.

The first story up for discussion was the Barking and Dagenham Post’s story on a crackdown by local authorities on criminal landlords – some of whom were charging up to £600 a month for people to live in cramped, squalid conditions.

Next the trio discussed all things Brexit, and what the decision to leave the European Union could mean for the people of east London.

And finally, the decline of the pub industry was discussed as news that a Romford town centre establishment was closing for a month to undergo a £300,000 refurbishment.

For all the hottest news from across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering be sure to tune into Time FM’s local paper review at 2pm every Friday.