One Stop Shop to move to Redbridge Central Library for seven months

One Stop Shop was located at Lynton house. Picture Google google

Redbridge council’s One Stop Shop at Lynton house will close from February 27, to allow building works to take place.

The ground floor at High Road, Ilford, will be expanded to bring together services for housing, revenues, benefits and other customer queries,in one building.

The One Stop Shop will reopen in October and appointments scheduled before that date will still take place at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, Ilford.

Cllr Kam Rai, cabinet member for finance and support services, said: “Our new and improved customer centre in Lynton House will also help us to improve our customer services’ offer to better meet our residents’ needs.

“It will also act as a central location to provide support to our most vulnerable residents.”

In the last 12 months the council has moved 16 service online including blue badges, parking appeals, school admissions and booking registrars appointments.

Residents can access council services on a computer, tablet or smartphone at a time that suits them.

For those who need extra support, appointments will still be available.

“Now that we’ve moved even more of our services online, it’s quicker and easier to carry out simple transactions online rather than having to phone or queue at a council building,” added Cllr Rai

“These developments will help us to improve our customer services’ offer to better meet our residents’ needs and save the Council money, in times of ever increasing budget cuts.”