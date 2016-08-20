One Love Festival founder promises to make Hainault the ‘European capital of reggae’

The founder of one of the world’s biggest reggae festivals has said he’s excited to return to Redbridge, which is the event’s “spiritual home”.

One Love Festival, the biggest reggae event in the UK, is coming back to Hainault Forest Country Park for three days on September 2 after a five year absence.

The Bob Marley inspired dub music bonanza was previously hosted at the park, in Romford Road, Hainault, in 2010 and 2011.

Festival director Dan Wiltshire told the Recorder: “Tickets are selling really well, we are lucky to have such a great venue.

“We are looking forward to coming back to our spiritual home.”

Dan explained he is excited to return to Redbridge, where the festival was so warmly welcomed six years ago.

“We had huge community participation last time, and I want to welcome back all the people who came before, and also invite other residents to come and join us.

“It’s a celebration of love, peace and unity.”

And Dan revealed he has big plans for Hainault on the world stage.

“I want to make this the reggae capital of Europe,” he explained.

The line up for One Love Festival’s homecoming is certainly impressive.

Dub icon Lee “Scratch” Perry is headlining on Friday, along with roots star Max Romeo and Desmond Dekker’s band.

The 80s reggae group Aswad are also playing, and lead singer Brinsley Forde said: “It’s a very special festival. I think it’s very important to be able to celebrate this music and the line-up is just incredible.”

As well as the famous names, there are some quirkier things on offer for the audience.

There will be a battle of the dubplates between different artists, authentic Caribbean food and a reggae choir singing hits.

Dan said: “If I was to pick something for people to check out other than the headliners I would say the reggae choir, 40 men and women singing reggae hits, what’s not to like.”

Weekend camping tickets start from £140 for adults, £80 for teenagers and £40 for children. To purchase tickets, visit onelovefestival.co.uk/buy-tickets-now.