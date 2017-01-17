Search

No further delays to South Woodford’s Charlie Brown’s roundabout scheme

12:22 17 January 2017

Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout.

Archant

The leader of the council has vowed to continue to pressure Transport for London (TFL) to bring forward construction work at Charlie Brown’s roundabout.

Redbridge Council sought reassurances from Valerie Shawcross after concerns were raised by councillors that moves to introduce crossings to the South Woodford roundabout could be delayed by Transport for London once again.

In a letter to the leader of the council, Cllr Jas Athwal, Mrs Shawcross wrote: “I recognise this is a hostile environment for pedestrians and cyclists and share your aspirations for improvements.

“I am pleased to say that Charlie Brown’s roundabout is one of a number of priority schemes that will be funded in TfL’s latest Business plan which was announced on December 15.”

Cllr Athwal welcomed the news and expressed his delight that there would be no more delays to the project - which has been in the works since 2004.

Feasibility work is set to be completed by March and construction will begin next year following a public consultation and detailed design.

However, following the death of 35-year-old mother Sampa Das in November, councillors and residents have been calling on TFL to commit to delivering the project before 2018.

Cllr Athwal said the council will continue to put pressure on TfL to ensure building work begins as soon as possible.

“We’ll be pressing TfL to see if the construction start can be as early as possible in 2018, if not sooner. “We’ll also be asking that TfL start consultation immediately to give the public confidence in TfL’s commitment.”

