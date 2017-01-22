Search

Niall’s resolutions: Scales tipping in reporter’s favour

15:00 22 January 2017

Reporter Niall Joyce continues his New Year resolution promise to quit smoking

Reporter Niall Joyce continues his New Year resolution promise to quit smoking

Archant

As I struggle through the third week of my new year’s resolutions it keeps dawning on me that there are still 49 weeks left of 2017.

Niall's resolutionNiall's resolution

To make myself feel better I looked into how many people actually manage to stick to their resolutions.

According to a Comres poll for BUPA, 43 per cent of adults admitted giving up on their pledges in the first month. Not exactly the most inspiring statistic.

However, because most people’s resolutions centre on their health or diet, the best way to stay motivated is to see the physical benefits of your efforts.

At my last boxing session with Robin Dupre down at his gym in George Street, Romford, I was advised to weigh myself to see if I’ve lost any weight.

Even though my body feels, and looks, more like the Michelin Man’s than Jason Statham’s, I was pleasantly surprised to find I had lost weight – now that’s motivation.

It shouldn’t be too much of a shock, I suppose, as every session ends with a circuit designed to build up your stamina.

This week Alex Taylor, The Art of Boxing’s media officer and champion boxer, led a circuit which really pushed my limits.

Afterwards, as Alex was jumping on the spot shadowboxing full of energy, I could barely lift either of my arms. I haven’t had an arm ache as badly since I was a teenager.

A few days later I went back to Vapemate, Romford, to pick up a few more eliquids with a lower level of nicotine.

After blowing a non-smoker’s carbon monoxide reading when I visited the NHS stop smoking specialist team in Gants Hill last week I decided to test myself a bit more by dropping the nicotine levels of the eliquids I’ve been using with my vape.

Store manager Alison Wilkins set me up with three new flavours to try out and it will be interesting to see if reducing the nicotine will cause any road bumps in my resolutions.

For now though the scales are tipping in my favour.

