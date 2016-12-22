Search

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

15:57 22 December 2016

Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

Gita Odedra

A bio–chemistry student from Newbury Park hopes she has the special formula to win Miss England 2017.

She hopes to win and raise lots of mone for charity.

Paired with brains and beauty, Nikita Odedra, 20, is one of 14 contestants competing in the semi-final heat and is hoping residents in the borough will back her bid for a crown.

“Miss England is something that has a big impact on people,” she said.

“Girls nowadays are all about their look and everything is so materialistic with everyone needing the latest clothes and phone.

“I want to show there is more to life and be a voice for the younger generation.”

Nikita, who already volunteers with lots of charities, said winning Miss England would give her a great platform to raise money for more worthy causes.

She also hope to breakdown preconceived ideas and represent the diverse make up of the UK.

“I am Asian and I am English,” she added.

“England is so multicultural and I hope to deconstruct stereotypes.”

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2017 will spend her year raising awareness for various charities and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £30,000, including a luxury holiday and a place in Miss World 2016, which boasts a prize worth £100,000 for the international winner.

To support Nikita and help her win the Miss England semi final heat title text MISS SEMI11 to 63333.

Text votes costs 50p and voting closes on Monday, January, 2 at noon.

United Kingdom

