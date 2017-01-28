Search

New year, new Niall: Reporter has resolutions on the ropes

15:22 29 January 2017

Niall during a boxing session in Romford

Archant

Last week I spoke about people giving up their resolutions before the end of January and as the month slowly comes to an end I can see why so many do.

Trying to give something up or do something new for your health, on top of the plummeting temperatures and returning to work, is enough to make anyone want to throw in the towel.

Especially during tube strikes!

Despite this I’ve been very pleased with my attempts to quit smoking and start boxing – although this week I faced the biggest test to my resolve so far.

When I set myself this challenge I thought I’d find it harder to give up cigarettes than it has been, as I’ve already began to drop my nicotine intake

Admittedly I haven’t drank alcohol since New Year’s Eve.

Every ex-smoker has told me this is a big test, but I’m happy to say after my first few beers of 2017 I managed to hold out and stick to the vape – plus it was freezing outside!

In fact it has even had an impact on my brother, who after being suspicious and stubborn at first, decided to switch over to an e-cigarette as well.

The next day, with a slightly sore head and blurry eyes, I was back at The Art of Boxing, in George Street, Romford, to perfect my skills as a pugilist with the help of professional boxer Robin Dupre.

Even though I can barely skip rope, which I’m told is an improvement from when I started, Robin has somehow convinced me to box at a charity show in June.

I’ve foolishly agreed to this even though it will be more like a dope on the ropes than rope-a-dope.

You never know though – with enough training I might even win – I just need to learn how to box with my eyes open first.

It also means I’ll need to come up with a nickname but as long as it’s not Niall ‘Jelly Legs’ Joyce by the end of the fight I’ll be happy.

