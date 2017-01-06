New year, new Niall: Ilford reporter’s resolution challenge gets under way

Working the bag during my boxing lesson with Robin Dupre Archant

We all know new year resolutions rarely last longer than a couple weeks but this year I’m determined to stick to my goals and I hope it can help you do the same.

Store manager Alison Wilkins, left, and Orinta Grybauskaite set me up with a free vape. Store manager Alison Wilkins, left, and Orinta Grybauskaite set me up with a free vape.

This year I’ve decided to live a healthier lifestyle and the two biggest obstacles to this are my lack of exercise and fondness for a cigarette.

To do this I’ve decided to quit smoking by using a vaporiser and to take up boxing to whip myself into shape. I will keep a diary of my progress throughout the month.

First I headed down to Vapemate, in South Street, Romford, to learn more about the benefits of vaping, which has surged in popularity in recent years, and to try out some of the different flavours on offer.

Alison Wilkins, store manager, talked me through the different flavours and explained the known benefits of vaporising with eliquids instead of smoking tobacco.

Reporter Niall Joyce begins a New Years resolution to stop smoking by taking up vaping. Reporter Niall Joyce begins a New Years resolution to stop smoking by taking up vaping.

“You start on a certain nicotine strength and after a month or two, when you feel ready, you can go down. The strongest is 18, then 12, 6, 3 and zero – it is 95 per cent better for you than smoking tobacco.”

After I coughed and spluttered clouds of vapour all over the store the lovely team at Vapemate set me up with a vaporiser and a couple of eliquids to start me off.

Feeling optimistic about quitting smoking I then headed to The Art of Boxing, in George Street, Romford, for a one-on-one session with professional boxer Robin Dupre.

I initially had thoughts of fighting like Ricky Hatton but they were soon dispelled when I realised I had the footwork of a toddler, arms like Kermit the Frog and could barely throw a punch.

Afterwards I was put through my paces at The Art of Boxing Afterwards I was put through my paces at The Art of Boxing

Despite this, Robin offered great encouragement throughout and helped me put together the basics by doing some pad work in the ring – although the biggest eye opener was the bags.

“There’s three ways of working the bags. Two are right and one is wrong,” said Robin before pummelling the bag to demonstrate the wrong way – which I’m pretty sure was better than my attempts at the right method.

I left the session buzzing and genuinely can’t wait to get the gloves on again next week.