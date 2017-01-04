New Year Honours: Wanstead cricket coach honoured for empowering girls

A British-Pakistani woman has been honoured for her tireless work as a volunteer cricket coach.

Saba Nasim, 28, coaches a weekly session at Wanstead Cricket Club and co-founded the borough’s first girls’ cricket team.

In the summer, she will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) at Buckingham Palace for her services to cricket and young people.

The solicitor said she was “delighted” to receive the award.

She said: “It’s fantastic, I’m really pleased.

“I learnt about it in November and it’s been really hard to keep it under my hat.

“I was allowed to tell my family and some people I work with but otherwise it was top secret.”

Ms Nasim says she has already invited her mother to attend the ceremony.

She said: “My dad is desperate to come as well, but I had to invite my mum.”

Back in 2013, the Essex Cricket Board and cricket charity Chance to Shine approached Saba to see if she could help persuade more girls in east London to play the sport.

She said: “It was really tough at first.

“I approached about 20 schools to see if they would be interested in holding taster sessions, but they were really reluctant.

Saba estimates that she has since coached over 600 girls in the borough.

She said: “It feels amazing to have received this award and to know that the work I am doing at the grassroots level is being recognised nationally.

“I would like to thank the Chance to Shine charity, Essex County Cricket Board, my local cricket club, Wanstead cricket club and my parents.”

In the future, Saba says she hopes to set up similar projects across London, in order to give girls a chance to try the sport.

She said: “I hope to use sport as a vehicle to drive change, promote social cohesion and empower young people to become role models.”