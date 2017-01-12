New free secondary school in Redbridge hopes to be granted permission this year

There are proposals to open a new free school in the west of the borough. Picture: David Davies/PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

A new free secondary school with a sixth form hopes to open in September 2019, subject to receiving permission from the government later this year.

The proposed free school will be state-funded and operated by the Thomas Lucas Academy Trust, which includes teachers, parents and the Royal London Society for Blind People (RLSB).

In January, representatives from TLAT will be grilled by the Department for Education on their proposed plans for the school, to see if it matches the rising demand in Redbridge.

If successful, the school will open in September 2019, with 180 Year 7 pupils, rising to 1,140 students three years later, with a sixth form and five per cent of its annual intake will be reserved for visually impaired students.

Academy proposal group member Emma Thompson said the team were delighted to have got this far.

She said: “I welcome the rigour and challenge the Department are showing over our plans.

“The interview allows us to demonstrate how tightly we have worked with the community of Redbridge and organisations from the digital and inclusion sectors to create our vision for a much needed, high quality school for the borough.”

The trust will find out in March if they have passed the interview, and hope to start scouting the borough for a suitable site immediately if successful.

