Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART) Archant

A doctor says a fatal car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning sounded like a “thunderstorm” from across the street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART) The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Households in Green Lane, Seven Kings were woken by the “incredible bang” of Sunday’s morning smash, in which a car smashed head-first into a treee, killing the driver and injuring the two passengers.

Neighbours collected traffic signs which had been flung across the road by the force of the collision, whilst firefighters worked speedily to remove the roof of the car and get the man and his two passengers, both teenagers, out of the car.

All three were safely rescued and taken to east London hospitals, where the driver later died of his injuries.

The two passengers are in a stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A father-of-two, who works as a doctor, said he had just got home from his night shift when he heard the crash outside.

He said: “It was awful.

“It sounded like a thunderstorm, it was so loud.”

The man, who was watching television when the collision occurred, initially thought the noise must have been a lorry.

He said: “I didn’t think it could have been a car, it was so loud.

“I ran upstairs to my wife and we saw the crash out of the window, there were already people outside trying to help.”

After running across the road, the father-of-two said he didn’t believe the driver would make it.

He said: “He didn’t look well at all, it looked bad.

“The passengers looked like they might be okay, but I could see they were in shock.”