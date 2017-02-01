Mystery over man found critically injured in Epping Forest continues

Police at the scene of an incident in the car park by Epping Forest on Snaresbrook Road Archant

Detectives are exploring all avenues after a critically-injured 45-year-old man was discovered in Epping Forest last week.

Metropolitan Police cordoned off the car park by the forest on Snaresbrook Road for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

Despite combing the area for several days, detectives say they are no closer to discovering what happened.

On the afternoon of the incident, one onlooker said he knew it was serious due to the high police presence in the normally quiet woodland.

Emergency services were called at 12.08pm, and the man was taken to an east London hospital as a “first priority”.

He was later transferred to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A police spokesman said: “The next of kin have been informed, but detectives retain an open mind about what happened.”

He refused to rule out any line of investigation, from a gang-related incident to an unfortunate accident.

On Twitter, Martin Mitchell shared the surreal scene: “Snaresbrook Road car park, Hollow Ponds looks like a scene from [a] detective programme. Tape, blue lights, uniforms, suits?”

The forest is popular with dog walkers, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area prior to the man being located.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Waltham Forest CID on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.