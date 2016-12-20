Video

Muslim group collect hundreds of donations for Ilford homeless shelter

The Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FoRMO) with Dr Farouk Ismail and Lt John Clifton FORMO

Every mosque in the borough and several Muslim schools have donated hundreds of items to a homeless shelter in the borough.

The mosques and schools which form the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FoRMO) spent their Saturday collecting for Ilford's Salvation Army night shelter.





The annual collection by the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations (FoRMO) saw hundreds of donations, including food, toiletries get delivered to the Ilford Salvation Army night shelter.

The efficient operation, which was supported by the 7th Goodmayes Scout Group, is an annual campaign ran by the group to support the charity.

The shelter, which runs in the winter months, relies on community goodwill and the group plan to deliver more goods in mid-January.

In last week’s Recorder, Lt John Clifton, who runs the charity branch with his wife Naomi, told the Recorder that he was seeing people who have been homeless for more than two years.

Dr Farouk Ismail, chairman of FoRMO thanked everyone for their generous support.

He said: “The giving of alms to the poor and needy is the third pillar of Islam, and it is particularly gratifying to see young Muslims in Redbridge taking a very keen interest in this annual campaign.

“This will certainly inculcate social responsibility and civic duty in their lives.

“We hope to continue to provide this support every year and our affiliates have once again shown their generosity in helping others who are less fortunate in our community.

“All our affiliates made a significant contribution to this year’s appeal.”