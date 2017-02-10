Search

MP says Chingford delivery office staff are ‘concerned’ as South Woodford move confirmed by Royal Mail

13:30 10 February 2017

Iain Duncan Smith talking to territorial CWU rep Peter Meech.

Royal Mail has confirmed South Woodford’s delivery office will be moving to Chingford, despite an MP claiming the Waltham Forest branch is “concerned” about the transfer.

The Recorder broke the news in October that the postal company was consulting on transferring the Marlborough Road branch to Station Road, Chingford, more than three miles away.

Today the Royal Mail confirmed the move would take place in summer or autumn, saying it followed “discussions with the Communications Workers Union and our people who are based at both offices”.

The company says the South Woodford office is “an old building that no longer meets our requirements, given the changing mailbag”.

It reportedly does not have enough parking space, and is not safe for moving mail around.

However Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith said Chingford office staff are concerned “as they believe that this will put more pressure on them at a time when they are struggling to ensure that parcels get delivered efficiently and on time”.

He added: “The moving of the sorting office will have an adverse effect on the efficiency of those in Royal Mail to be able to deliver letters and parcels quickly.”

A staff member at the South Woodford delivery office, who does not wish to be named, told the Recorder “no one wants this”.

“This delivery office has been in the centre of South Woodford since 1948,” he explained.

The building was erected after the Second World War, designed to withstand blasts from possible Cold War bomb threats.

He continued: “I’m worried for people who don’t have cars, elderly people, Chingford is not that close.

“At the moment it’s right in the centre of South Woodford.”

Royal Mail said there will be no impact on mail deliveries to customers, who will continue to be served by the same postmen and women.

Residents who cannot pick packages up will be able to have them left with neighbours.

Mr Duncan Smith and local campaigners are also fighting to save George Lane’s Post Office, which is likely to shut.

The former Tory leader said he wanted help saving the “in danger” High Street.

You can sign that here.

