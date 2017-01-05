Search

More than 10,000 households in Redbridge affected by fuel poverty

11:00 05 January 2017

10,599 households in Redbridge are affected by fuel poverty. Picture: PAimages

10,599 households in Redbridge are affected by fuel poverty. Picture: PAimages

PA Wire/PA Images

Plans to tackle the growing problem of fuel poverty which affects more than 10,000 households in Redbridge have been welcomed at the London Assembly.

Last month the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced his £1 million Better Boilers pilot scheme which could help cut up to £150 off people’s energy bills.

Mayor Khan’s pilot will benefit up to 500 households in London by replacing or repairing faulty or broken boilers with new ultra-low emission appliances.

Tom Copley, Labour London Assembly Member, backed the mayor’s plans and hopes, if they’re successful, to see them rolled out in Redbridge where 10,599 households are affected, according to new government data.

“It’s terrible that so many people in Redbridge are struggling with their energy bills, and in many cases are having to choose whether to heat or eat,” said Mr Copley. “I welcome the Mayor’s announcement to take action.

“This scheme will help many Londoners living in cold homes – I look forward to seeing the results of the pilot and hope the scheme can be expanded, to help thousands more struggling with their bills in Redbridge.”

Mr Copley also called on people to check they were on the best energy deal possible as many people are missing out on cheaper deals.

“I would also urge people to make sure they are on the best energy deal – over two thirds of households in Britain are on variable tariffs which are usually more expensive than fixed deals.”

